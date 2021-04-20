BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 46,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

NYSE AMT traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,054. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

