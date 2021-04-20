BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $146.45. 135,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,037. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.09. The company has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

