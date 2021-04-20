BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,673 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,623 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 126,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,235. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

