BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

BAC stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,802,168. The company has a market cap of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.