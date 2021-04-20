BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.26. The stock had a trading volume of 73,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

