BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $232.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day moving average of $216.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

