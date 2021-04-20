BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $9.87 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 215,840 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 504,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,316,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $255.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

