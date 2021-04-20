BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $10.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.56. 43,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.46. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

