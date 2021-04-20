BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 23,524 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 220.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.52. The stock had a trading volume of 177,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.93 and its 200 day moving average is $232.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.41 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

