BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. 350,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

