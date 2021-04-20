BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 11,240 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.81. 36,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,283. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average is $176.17. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $199.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

