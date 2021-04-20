BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 12,463 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

