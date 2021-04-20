BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 13,035 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.93. 443,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,766,373. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

