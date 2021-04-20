BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Facebook by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.07. 374,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,210,342. The company has a market cap of $848.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.59 and a 200 day moving average of $274.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,528,668 shares of company stock worth $428,312,941. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.