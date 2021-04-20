BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 17,819 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.12. 599,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,361,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

