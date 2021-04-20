BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.73.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.