BLink (BLINK) Trading 45.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. BLink has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLink has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00091714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00648493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,124 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.