Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Capitalization Tops $11.01 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $274,703.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00066015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00087393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00628147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040261 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.