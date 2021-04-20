Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

BE stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 190.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 360,625 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

