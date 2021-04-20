Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 22,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,290,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

