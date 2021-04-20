Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) recently:

4/16/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $33.00.

4/12/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/1/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $27.00 to $32.00.

3/29/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/15/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.50 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

2/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLMN opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

