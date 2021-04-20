Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $270.15

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.15 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 311 ($4.06). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 304 ($3.97), with a volume of 50,496 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 286.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market cap of £248.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

