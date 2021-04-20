Blue Prism Group’s (PRSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,272 ($16.62) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Blue Prism Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

PRSM stock opened at GBX 1,219.08 ($15.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Blue Prism Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,067 ($13.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,313.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,500.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35.

In other news, insider Ijoma Maluza sold 18,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,609 ($21.02), for a total transaction of £302,604.63 ($395,354.89).

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

