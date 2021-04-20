BMO Capital Markets Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$193.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$187.36.

FNV stock traded up C$4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$175.29. The company had a trading volume of 192,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,930. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$155.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$164.45. The stock has a market cap of C$33.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

