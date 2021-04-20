BMO Capital Markets Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$20.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.78.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.74. The company had a trading volume of 132,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.77. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.