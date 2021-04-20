BMO Capital Markets Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$20.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.78.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.74. The company had a trading volume of 132,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.77. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.89.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
