Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $737.43

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 737.43 ($9.63) and traded as high as GBX 835 ($10.91). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 822 ($10.74), with a volume of 174,362 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 625.83 ($8.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 808.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 737.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4,110.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 96.50%.

About Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

