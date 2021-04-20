Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,009 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. United Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $337,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $366.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $184.33 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

