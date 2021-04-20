Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,151.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3,190.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

