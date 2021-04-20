Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 6,773 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

