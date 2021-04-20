Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

