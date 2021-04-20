Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 41.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $216.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $172.66 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

