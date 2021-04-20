Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Shares of KBWY stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

