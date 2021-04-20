Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,331,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

