Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of IMAX worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

