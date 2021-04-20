BOLT (BOLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.16 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $287,354.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00068673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00093566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.01 or 0.00647238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

