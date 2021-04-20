BOMB Price Tops $4.16 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00007408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 114.7% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $217,767.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

