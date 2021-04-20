Bonded Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $512,259.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and $512,259.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00067665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00092117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.97 or 0.00637150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

