boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Trading Up 0.6%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

boohoo group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHHOF)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.