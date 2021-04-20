BOOM (BOOM) Hits Market Cap of $2.84 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. BOOM has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $554,593.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.19 or 0.00646389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

