BOOM Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $456,504.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

