Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $225,995.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $79.00 or 0.00142117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00280327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.55 or 0.00992193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00650493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,593.43 or 1.00008648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

