Boosted Finance Trading Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $68.55 or 0.00122907 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $187,706.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00274048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00024285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,578.55 or 0.99648356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.04 or 0.00901920 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00633222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

