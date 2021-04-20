BORA (BORA) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One BORA coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. BORA has a total market cap of $204.55 million and approximately $23,125.00 worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BORA has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BORA

BORA is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

