Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by analysts at CSFB from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.69.

BLX stock traded up C$1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.97. The company had a trading volume of 265,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,804. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.36. The company has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.95 and a twelve month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,865.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

