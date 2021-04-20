Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $57,827.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00066468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00089425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00637025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

