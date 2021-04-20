Bounty0x (BNTY) Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $1.24 million and $59,412.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00089395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00641208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

