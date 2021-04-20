Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

AMZN opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,151.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,190.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

