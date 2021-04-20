Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 55,107 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £16.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bowleven Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

