BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 79.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,518,000 after buying an additional 3,521,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BOX by 3,627.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,462,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,162,000 after buying an additional 3,369,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 48.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,185,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.