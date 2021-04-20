BP (BP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BP to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BP stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

